Number of people killed in Artsakh reach 25

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Twenty-five people have been killed in Artsakh today.
“As of 8:00 p.m., the number of victims of the terrorism carried out by Azerbaijan reached 25, two of them are civilians,” Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan reported.
Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry (archive photo)
