Baku lists conditions for ceasing “anti-terrorist measures”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The staff of the president of Azerbaijan issued a statement listing the conditions of the meeting “with the Armenian community of the Karabakh region.”

“In regard to the call to ‘start negotiations’ made by the illegal regime established by Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijan and still receiving support from the latter, the staff of the president of Azerbaijan informs that in the past it has several times invited the representatives of the Armenian population living in the Karabakh region of our country to have a dialogue and discuss reintegration issues. But they refused it every time,” the statement runs.

The staff of the Azerbaijani president announced the readiness to hold such a meeting in Yevlakh.

“However, in order to stop anti-terrorist measures, illegal Armenian armed groups must raise a white flag, hand over all weapons, and the illegal regime must self-dissolve. Otherwise, anti-terrorist measures will continue until the end,” the staff of the Azerbaijani president stated.