Pashinyan and Blinken discuss the situation in Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack.
“Both sides emphasized the inadmissibility of the use of force and the need to use international mechanisms for de-escalation,” Pashinyan’s press office informs.
