Stepanakert calls for actions to stop the aggression

Photo: Press service of the President оf the Republic of Artsakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The President of Artsakh Samvel Shahramanyan, urgently convened a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the created situation and further actions.

“Considering the threat to the life and health of thousands of people, the official Stepanakert calls on international actors and all stakeholders to immediately take all necessary measures to stop the aggression against Artsakh.

 

Artsakh has always been a supporter of peaceful settlement and reaffirms its readiness to resolve all issues through negotiations. Azerbaijan’s actions are nothing but a policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide,” Artsakh president’s press office said in a news release.

