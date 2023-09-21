Victims and wounded among Artsakh civilian population reported

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said that “as a result of Azerbaijan’s attacks, victims and wounded among the civilian population, including children, have been reported.”
“According to the collected data, as a result of Azerbaijan’s attacks, there are at least 2 victims, including one child, and 11 wounded, including 8 children,” Gegham Stepanyan said.
