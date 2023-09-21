Pashinyan speaks about an attempt to engage Armenia in a wide-scale war

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “Azerbaijan has launched a ground operation to ethnically cleanse the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Speaking after the Security Council meeting, Nikol Pashinyan said that Baku’s desire to carry out ethnic cleansing is evidenced by the latter’s statements about the readiness to provide “humanitarian corridors” to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This is a direct action testifying the ethnic cleansing,” Armenia’s premier said. He said that if Azerbaijan claims that its actions are not directed against the civilian population, then why there is a need to provide such “corridors”.

Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan aims to engage Armenia in military operations and certain forces support it in one way or another. Pashinyan noted that “we will manage this situation, no matter how difficult it is emotionally.”

“The Republic of Armenia is not engaged in military operations and does not have an army in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Armenian premier emphasized.

He said that some “external and internal forces want to endanger Armenia’s statehood.”