Artsakh Defense Army shows stubborn resistance

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The units of the Artsakh Defense Army are showing stubborn resistance, the Defense Army said in a news release.
It says that by carrying out rocket artillery preparation, the enemy is trying to penetrate the depth of the Defense Army.
