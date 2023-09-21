Artsakh leadership urges people to stay in shelters - Mediamax.am

960 views

Artsakh leadership urges people to stay in shelters


Photo: John Steedman


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Leadership of Artsakh urges people to stay in shelters.

“Azerbaijan has launched a large-scale attack on the Republic of Artsakh, it uses artillery and drones.

 

We ask and urge you to stay in the shelters, refrain from posting videos and photos on the Internet and follow only the official news,” Artsakh InfoCenter said in a news release.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 21, 2023 09:40
“We will continue to support the Armenia’s sovereignty and security”, Blinken says

Nagorno Karabakh | September 20, 2023 15:21
Putin voices hope for de-escalation

Politics | September 20, 2023 14:20
Pashinyan: Armenia had no participation in the discussion of the text
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023