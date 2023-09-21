Artsakh leadership urges people to stay in shelters

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Leadership of Artsakh urges people to stay in shelters.
“Azerbaijan has launched a large-scale attack on the Republic of Artsakh, it uses artillery and drones.
We ask and urge you to stay in the shelters, refrain from posting videos and photos on the Internet and follow only the official news,” Artsakh InfoCenter said in a news release.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.