Ruben Vardanyan: We won’t abide to the plan Azerbaijan wants to implement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Minister of State of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan said that the world should understand that “we will not abide to the plan that Azerbaijan wants to implement.”

“It is not only the position of the Artsakh government, but that of the entire nation, which is ready to fight for its rights. It is important for that position to be voiced and for Armenia and the Armenian world to join it,” Vardanyan said at the founding meeting of the Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement on June 1.

Ruben Vardanyan emphasized that the initiators started the movement to consolidate around the idea, “overcoming dangerous apathy and indifference”.

“As well as through the movement to influence the decisions made by the government. And this pressure should be healthy and useful, not destructive and harmful,” he noted.

During the conference, the participants elected at a closed voting the composition of the Council of the Movement and adopted a message addressed to the Armenian people.

“The people of Artsakh and Artsakh are facing serious ontological challenges. It is painful to state that the current authorities of Armenia, recognizing Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity of 86,600 square kilometers, openly hand over Artsakh to the enemy. The moment is fatal, delay will lead to irreversible consequences. This destructive course of our history can be stopped only by restoring the spirit of the national awakening of 1988 and fighting,” the message says.