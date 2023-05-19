Ruben Vardanyan: “The future of Artsakh is in our hands, not someone else’s”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Coordinator of the Artsakh Security and Development Front Movement, former Minister of State of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan said today that “the future of Artsakh is in our hands, not someone else’s, we are the ones to decide the future of Artsakh.”

“People from different camps have united around this front, this idea. This is a very important example that people can unite around an idea, not a person. People have united, realizing the acute situation.

We are responsible for our future. Actions without an idea are dangerous. We were able to put aside personal and party interests and try to listen to each other. We establish this front to have safe, Armenian and free Artsakh,” Ruben Vardanyan said at a news conference.

He said that within the framework their movement, they have prepared a comprehensive document, which includes a working map and 77 points.

According to Vardanyan, “the people of Artsakh are 100 percent ready to defend their homeland until the end.”