Extraordinary session of Security Council held in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council today.

Artsakh President’s office reported that issues related to the defense of Artsakh, ensuring the security and the life-activity of the population of Artsakh under the conditions of the tightening of the blockade and unceasing provocations by Azerbaijan were discussed.

“Arayik Harutyunyan underscored the close and coordinated cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and civilian structures, public administration and local self-government bodies in the solution of urgent and long-term problems,” the news release reads.