Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss peace treaty, Lachin corridor issue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirmed during the meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev the commitment of the Armenian side to sign an agreement that will guarantee long-term peace and stability in the region.

Government’s press service reports that during the trilateral meeting on the margins of Munich Security Conference the sides referred to the work over the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures and implementation of delimitation between the two countries in accordance with the agreement reached in Prague.

“Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the fact of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and the resulting humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ensuring the continuity of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been highlighted,” the news release reads.