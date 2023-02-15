Artsakh power grids in extreme condition - Mediamax.am

Artsakh power grids in extreme condition


Photo: Press service of the Government оf the Republic of Artsakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh power grids are in an extreme condition.

This was stated today by the director of Artsakhenergo company Andranik Khachatryan at the meeting of Artsakh operational headquarters.

 

He noted that due to the lack of gas supply and cold weather, the energy system fails to withstand the load and the number of accidents has grown.

 

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan instructed to submit proposals related to the situation to find the most effective solutions.

