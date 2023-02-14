Ruben Vardanyan: “There is a lot of strength in Artsakh”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that the blockade of Artsakh is having grave consequences for the economy and all other public sectors.

“Although the challenges are profound, the society responds to them with dignity. There is a lot of strength in Artsakh, we need this inner strength to overcome difficulties together. The works we have started will continue more actively. I am confident that all the problems we are facing are solvable,” the state minister said during the meeting with the leadership of state bodies.