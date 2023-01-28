“Russian side looks for real solutions on the ground”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian peacekeepers and the Foreign Ministry are in constant contact with the parties involved regarding the situation in the Lachin corridor.

“Unlike most of the foreign players, who limit themselves only to statements calling for de-escalation, the Russian side is looking for real solutions on the ground, as well as providing humanitarian support.

We call for the full restoration of traffic along the Lachin corridor based on the statement signed on November 9, 2020. We call on Yerevan and Baku to show political will to quickly settle the current situation,” the Russian diplomat said.

She said Russia is ready to organize negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the auspices of foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Difficulties that regularly arise on the spot should not be a reason for “freezing” the negotiation process,” Maria Zakharova said.