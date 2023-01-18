Azerbaijan again disrupts gas supply to Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan again disrupted the work of the only gas pipeline feeding Artsakh from Armenia.
Artsakhgaz company informed that no gas is supplied to Artsakh from Armenia. Currently the gas available in the pipes is used.
On January 17, at 13:00, Azerbaijan disrupted the operation of the gas pipeline feeding Artsakh from Armenia, but in the evening of the same day, Artsakhgaz reported about the resumption of gas supply.
