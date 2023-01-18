U.S. called on Azerbaijan and Russia to restore unhindered transit “immediately”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to OSCE Michael Carpenter called today on “Azerbaijan and Russia to restore unhindered transit [through Lachin corridor] immediately”.

Addressing the special session of the OSCE Permanent Council initiated by Armenia, U.S. diplomat said in particular:

“The United States is gravely concerned that the Lachin corridor has now been obstructed for more than 30 days, creating critical shortages of food, medicine, and other supplies in Nagorno-Karabakh. These facts are indisputable. We call on Azerbaijan and Russia to restore unhindered transit immediately in keeping with prior commitments. The ongoing disrupted passage of private and commercial traffic on the Lachin road could have severe humanitarian consequences for the people living in Nagorno-Karabakh. We thank the ICRC for providing critical aid, and call on Azerbaijan to ensure the individual rights, safety, and well-being of the population living in this area are respected. All OSCE participating States have an obligation to protect the safety of persons on their territory without regard to ethnicity”.