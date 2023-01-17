Vardanyan: Blockade changes state’s priorities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that the blockade changes the economy and the state’s priorities.

“The blockade brings forth new challenges. The state is already forced to respond to the problems in the economic and social sectors arising as a result of the blockade, by reviewing its work, approaches, and directions,” Ruben Vardanyan said at the operational headquarters meeting.

He said that blockade and the resulting crisis force to use existing resources more rationally, identify all problems, and introduce more effective management models.