Artsakh President appoints new Security Council Secretary and Security Service director

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree appointing Major-General Ararat Melkumyan as Director of the Security Service of Artsakh.

Ararat Melkumyan has been dismissed from the position of the Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council he was appointed to on January 7.

The Office of the Artsakh Republic President reports that Samvel Shahramanyan has been appointed Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council being dismissed from the position of Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.