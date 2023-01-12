Ruben Vardanyan: The only possible choice for Artsakh is to struggle

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that yesterday’s statements of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan proved that the only possible choice for Artsakh is to struggle.
“We have to struggle relying on our own strength. To struggle with the support of the citizens of Armenia, who in the last elections voted for the political forces who in their programs stated about their full support to Artsakh. To struggle with the active support of the Diaspora, which has always stood by their homeland in extreme situations,” Ruben Vardanyan wrote on his Facebook page.
