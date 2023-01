Pashinyan’s statements “raise concerns” in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A number of statements and opinions the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan voiced “have raised concerns” in Artsakh.

This is said in the statement adopted during the Artsakh Security Council session on January 11 chaired by the President of the republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

The document says:

“The thoughts expressed by the President of Azerbaijan during the press conference held on January 10 of the current year proved once again that all this is nothing but an obvious manifestation of the threat of using force by the Azerbaijani authorities in the process of Karabakh problem settlement, which is a continuation of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the people of the Artsakh Republic in 2020.

Within the context of these realities, a number of statements and opinions expressed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia during yesterday’s press conference raised concern, since they do not correspond to the ideas of the national struggle, as well as the position of the people and authorities of the Artsakh Republic.

We are aware of all the consequences that follow the political line we have embarked on, and reaffirm our position that the sovereignty of Artsakh and the right to live freely and independently in the historical homeland are absolute values. No coercion or threat can deter us from our decision to continue the struggle.

In this regard, we appeal to the international community to assume responsibility for preventing the terrorist actions undertaken by Azerbaijan, the planned ethnic cleansing and the impending new genocide.

The people of the Artsakh Republic and the authorities are confident that the Armenians in the Diaspora will continue to support the decision made by their brothers and sisters in Artsakh, and urge the Armenian authorities to be guided exclusively by the position of promoting and advocating the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination in international institutions, using all the opportunities and all the tools of the internationally recognized state.”