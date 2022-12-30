Lavrov refrains to forecast term of signing peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov refrained from forecasting the term of the possible signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the presence of a provision on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh in it.

“It is more logical to address this question to the negotiating parties – Baku and Yerevan.

They are the ones who set the dynamics of contacts and determine the content of a future peace treaty. Russia, which has strategic partnership and allied relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, renders all possible assistance to this process – in the form and volumes our Azerbaijani and Armenian friends are interested,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russia Today. Full text of the interview is posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.