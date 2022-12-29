Ruben Vardanyan: Without exaggeration we are in a rather grave situation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said that “without exaggeration, we are in a rather grave situation.”

The office of the Artsakh state minister reported that Ruben Vardanyan said this at the meeting with the representatives of companies engaged in wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and public catering facilities in Artsakh.

“I know that you work in difficult conditions and you have to find solutions to various issues. But we, the government and the people, must go through this path together. Mutual understanding, mutual respect and transparent work are very important for this,” the state minister said.

Ruben Vardanyan noted that although there is a shortage of goods, no signs of surge in prices have been observed in Artsakh.

During the meeting, it was noted that in the conditions of food shortage, electricity savings, there is a need to apply certain restrictions related to holding of mass events and celebrations.