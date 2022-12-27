Ruben Vardanyan: Issues started to arise in economic sector

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan stated today at the operational headquarters meeting that the road remains closed and issues have already started to arise in the economic sector.

“A number of institutions-enterprises are forced to stop their activities, causing additional tension both in financial and social economic regard,” he noted.

The current situation in the markets of food products, medicine, gasoline and diesel fuel was reported at the session. Issues related to the provision of primary necessities to the population in the cases of different scenarios, as well as the possibilities of applying corresponding regulations were discussed.