Lavrov warns against danger of new incidents

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue if one of the parties refuses to contact.

Speaking at a press conference following talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Lavrov said:

 

“These incidents will continue even longer and deeper, if every time after any incident one of the parties abandons the agreed rounds of negotiations. It never did any good to anyone.”

 

The Russian foreign minister noted that he sees no problems for Baku and Yerevan to work on a peace treaty.

 

“In Prague, it was stated on behalf of Azerbaijan and Armenia that work on a peace treaty would be based on a number of key principles, including the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. With such a statement, I do not see any big problems to finally, already concretely, professionally, prepare a peace treaty, because with such a statement, all its components, in my opinion, are present,” Lavrov said.

