“The sooner Vardanyan leaves the region, the better for everyone,” Bayramov says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated today in Moscow that the sooner Ruben Vardanyan “leaves this region, the better for everyone.”

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani foreign minister said that Ruben Vardanyan’s activity is of a “criminal and adventurist nature” and “hinders reintegration.”

“Today, there are alien elements in our region. I mean Vardanyan. We regard his activity as criminal and adventurous. He must leave the region, and the sooner the better. He is a harmful and destabilizing factor. The local population suffers first from this. Before he appeared, we had good contacts,” the Azerbaijani media quoted Bayramov as saying.