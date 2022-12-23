“The sooner Vardanyan leaves the region, the better for everyone,” Bayramov says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated today in Moscow that the sooner Ruben Vardanyan “leaves this region, the better for everyone.”
Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani foreign minister said that Ruben Vardanyan’s activity is of a “criminal and adventurist nature” and “hinders reintegration.”
“Today, there are alien elements in our region. I mean Vardanyan. We regard his activity as criminal and adventurous. He must leave the region, and the sooner the better. He is a harmful and destabilizing factor. The local population suffers first from this. Before he appeared, we had good contacts,” the Azerbaijani media quoted Bayramov as saying.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.