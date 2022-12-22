Lavrov: There is a need to restore unimpeded communication between NK and Armenia - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that there is a need to steadily observe the trilateral agreements on ensuring unimpeded communication between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia through Lachin corridor.

He said this during the telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

 

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that “during the telephone conversation, they discussed the situation in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent which aggravated due to the closure of Lachin corridor and disagreements between the parties over the exploitation of mines in the region.”

