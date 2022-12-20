Ruben Vardanyan: Azerbaijanis should leave the road

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that “although announcements are being voiced that the road is open, Azerbaijanis continue to stay on the side of the road.”

“Whenever they want, they can stop or not stop the cars. We consider this unacceptable. They should completely come out of the road and not impede the free movement of cars,” Vardanyan said.