Security Council meeting held in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an enlarged meeting of the Security Council.
Artsakh President’s Officer reports that the meeting focused on the military-political situation created in Artsakh.
During the meeting the participants discussed the steps taken to ensure the security of the Artsakh Republic and the vital functions of the people, the possibility of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe were on the discussion agenda.
