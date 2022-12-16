Simonyan: “The US was first to respond to Lachin corridor’s blocking”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said today that the United States was the first to respond to the blocking of Lachin corridor.
National Assembly’s press service reports that Alen Simonyan said this during the farewell meeting with the U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy.
“We are grateful to the United States for its targeted response to the events unfolding around Lachin corridor. I should mention that the United States was the first to respond to the blocking of the corridor,” the Armenian parliament speaker said.
Alen Simonyan also noted that Armenian-US relations reached a higher level during Lynne Tracy’s tenure.
