Ruben Vardanyan: “They got a good lesson from strong people of Artsakh”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that Azerbaijan has restored gas supply to Artsakh.

“Our neighbor restored gas supply without preconditions, without concessions from the Armenian side. It is our victory, because we showed that we are strong, that we will not be depressed by anything, we showed that they should get out of here.

It is also possible that the road will be opened today. It is their decision, they realized what they did wrong. They were under pressure both from here and from outside. I think they got a good lesson from strong people of Artsakh,” Ruben Vardanyan said.

He invited all people of Artsakh to a rally on December 17 in Stepanakert.

“We have to show that we are a force, we are together,” the State Minister of Artsakh said.