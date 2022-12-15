Azerbaijanis who blocked Lachin corridor change their demands

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijanis who blocked Lachin corridor have changed their demands, Trend news agency reports.

“The activists, in particular, demand setting separate border and customs checkpoints on the border with Armenia in the direction to Lachin. They emphasize that checkpoints of all state structures, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee, should be set on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,” the agency reports.