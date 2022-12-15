Nikol Pashinyan: “Silence of friendly counties is at least strange”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the humanitarian situation in Artsakh has become extremely acute.”

“The November 9 trilateral statement does not envisage any corridor through the territory of Armenia. No document signed by Armenia envisages such a thing. The claims that Armenia made such a verbal promise to someone are absurd, even ignorant,” Nikol Pashinyan said during the cabinet sitting today.

He stressed that the violations of the November 9 trilateral statement by Azerbaijan are of a chronic nature.

“It should be our collective work to receive a proper international assessment to those violations. Our diplomatic service, foreign relations departments, parliamentary diplomacy, ruling force, opposition, NGOs, Diaspora representatives, people with foreign ties, social media users should contribute to this cause to show that the regular violations of the November 9 agreement, first of all, are aimed at genocide or depatriation of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is continuously implementing the policy of Nagorno-Karabakh without Armenians, and “we must do everything to ensure that this policy receives a proper international assessment.”

Nikol Pashinyan thanked the countries that have already responded to Azerbaijan’s closing of Lachin corridor and causing a humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh and added:

“However, the silence of a number of friendly countries in this regard, is at least strange.”