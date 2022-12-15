Ruben Vardanyan: Only we must use this road

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that Azerbaijanis should leave Lachin road.

“Who are the Azerbaijanis to allow or not to allow us to use this road? Until we understand that only we should have the right to use this road, even with the peacekeepers ensuring our safety, nothing will change. If they (Azerbaijanis-Mediamax) get that opportunity, we cannot stop them,” Ruben Vardanyan said.