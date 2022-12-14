U.S. Department of State: It’s unacceptable to target the population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Yerevan, Mediamax. U.S. Department of State Ned Price said “it’s unacceptable to target the population of Nagorno-Karabakh”.
“We made clear that the closure of the Lachin corridor has severe humanitarian implications. It sets back the peace process. We call on the Government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement through the corridor. The way forward is through negotiations.
I want to be especially clear that any disruption – and we’ve seen reports of disruption to energy infrastructure – any disruption to energy infrastructure could precipitate a humanitarian crisis, especially as we’re entering the winter months. If deliberate, it’s unacceptable to target the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh”, Ned Price said at a briefing at Washington D.C.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.