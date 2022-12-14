Artsakh faces fuel shortage

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan’s blocking of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and blocking of gas supply has caused shortage of gasoline, diesel fuel, liquid and compressed gas in Artsakh.

Artsakh Information Center reports that to avoid a fuel crisis, the government reached an agreement with entrepreneurs to switch to a saving mode.

“Fuel will first be given to the ambulance service, public transport and special services,” the news release says.

Citizens are urged to use fuel sparingly and to use vehicles only in case of strict necessity.