Artsakh faces fuel shortage - Mediamax.am

816 views

Artsakh faces fuel shortage


Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan/Mediamax


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan’s blocking of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and blocking of gas supply has caused shortage of gasoline, diesel fuel, liquid and compressed gas in Artsakh.

Artsakh Information Center reports that to avoid a fuel crisis, the government reached an agreement with entrepreneurs to switch to a saving mode.

 

“Fuel will first be given to the ambulance service, public transport and special services,” the news release says.

 

Citizens are urged to use fuel sparingly and to use vehicles only in case of strict necessity.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | December 14, 2022 20:25
U.S. Department of State: It’s unacceptable to target the population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno Karabakh | December 14, 2022 16:17
Restrictions to be introduced in Artsakh agreed with martial law

Nagorno Karabakh | December 14, 2022 14:08
Azerbaijan transports fresh forces of “environmentalists” to the protest site
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022