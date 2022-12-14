Ruben Vardanyan: We understand that we should not give in - Mediamax.am

Ruben Vardanyan: We understand that we should not give in


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that they are ready for a constructive negotiation with “the demonstration of respect by all the parties.”

“We continue to work, we understand that we should not give in, we should not do something that will humiliate us. We understand the problems the Russian peacekeepers are facing. We are for the opening of the road, for the peacekeepers to ensure the safe movement of our citizens from Artsakh to Armenia. However, the situation is tense, any kind of provocations are possible,” Ruben Vardanyan said.

