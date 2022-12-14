Ruben Vardanyan: We will not retreat before difficulties - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that despite the great danger of humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, no one is going to retreat before difficulties.

The State Minister’s Office informed that Ruben Vardanyan convened an expanded consultation with the participation of the leadership of the republican executive bodies, the mayor of Stepanakert and the heads of administrative districts.

 

He noted that the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s blocking of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia is rather complicated, but the existing problems can be solved through organized and coordinated work.

 

“The created complicated situation requires consolidation: the only way is unity. Only by standing back to back, it will be possible to overcome this crisis,” Ruben Vardanyan said.

