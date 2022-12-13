Armenian MFA warns of danger of large-scale humanitarian crisis

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry stated today that Azerbaijani actions can lead to large-scale humanitarian crisis.

Below is the statement of the ministry:

“Blocking the Lachin Corridor is the practical expression of many alarms that Azerbaijan has adopted a policy of genocide against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. The periodic violations and provocations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh make the existential threat for Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh more substantive.

We underscore that international commitments, including the strict fulfillment of the commitments undertaken by the Trilateral Statement of November 9, the refusal of the use of force or the threat of the use of force, the strict observance of the ceasefire regime, the ensuring uninterrupted movement in the Lachin Corridor under the supervision of Russian peacekeepers are of key importance for the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region, and for the peaceful coexistence of peoples.

We call the urgent attention of the entire international community, including the UN Security Council, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing and member states, that Azerbaijan's actions may lead to a large-scale humanitarian disaster. We emphasize the necessity of launching or restarting the international mechanisms for ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, and for this purpose we will start consultations with international partners in the near future.”