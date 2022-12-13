Artsakh is in a blockade for a day

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway remains closed both ways.

Artsakh Information Center reports that as a result of the Azeri provocation, Artsakh has been in blockade for a day and the rights of thousands of citizens have been violated.

“Due to the created situation, the citizens coming to Artsakh from Armenia spent the night in Goris, some of them, including women and children, in Lisagor community of Shushi region,” the news release says.

On December 12 at around 10:30 a.m. the Azerbaijani side, violating the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement, closed the only way connecting Artsakh to the world citing “ecological” reasons.