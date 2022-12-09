New cabinet of Artsakh to be formed in early January - Mediamax.am

New cabinet of Artsakh to be formed in early January


Photo: Press service of the Government оf the Republic of Artsakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The new cabinet of Artsakh will be formed in early January of 2023.

Artsakh National Assembly press service reports that Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said this in the parliament today.

 

He said that the amended version of the 2023 state budget will be ready in February, stressing that the new budget must be realistic.

