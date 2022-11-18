Ruben Vardanyan responds to Ilham Aliyev

Yerevan /Mediamax/. State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan commented today on the statements of the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

“I welcome the desire of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to start a direct dialogue with Artsakh. Artsakh should be subjective in this process.

I also welcome the establishment of a new format for direct negotiations with the international mediation. France, whose Senate recently adopted a resolution on the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh, must be among the international mediators, along with Russia and the United States.

Let me remind that France is also the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Foreign Policy | 2022-11-17 17:44:32 “Vardanyan sent from Moscow with a clear agenda” - Aliyev says

I would also like to suggest to move to a more constructive tone and get clarifications regarding the “clear agenda”, which, according to Mr. Aliyev, I allegedly have. I have repeatedly stressed that I have renounced Russian citizenship in order to avoid accusations that I am pursuing somebody else’s interests in Artsakh except for the interests of the people of Artsakh. I believe that I fully meet the criteria of a negotiator forwarded by Mr. Aliyev - “the one who lives in Karabakh and wants to continue living there.”

War always brings war. Sometimes it happens even after a change of several generations. Today’s aggression is a time bomb laid under the future generations of our people. This means that the leaders of the two sides must take full responsibility and, no matter how difficult it is, sit at the table of negotiations and stop the bloodshed,” Artsakh State Minister said.