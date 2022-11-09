Ruben Vardanyan presents government’s 5 priority directions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan presented today the 5 main directions the Government of the Artsakh Republic should focus on.

Ruben Vardanyan convened today an extended meeting with the participation of the leadership of the republican executive bodies, the mayor of Stepanakert and the heads of administrative districts.

The five directions are:

• Subjectivity of Artsakh,

• Security issues,

• Development of the economy, infrastructures,

• Cultural, educational, social issues,

• Increase of the efficiency of the state administration system.

Before the consultation started, Ruben Vardanyan proposed to observe a minute of silence to honor the memory of the victims of the 44-day Artsakh war and all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

“Two years ago, this day was a very difficult day for our people. Remembering and paying tribute to the memory of the fallen, we must believe that we will reborn. Our future is in our hands. I am here to do everything together with for Artsakh to have victories,” the Minister of State said.

Speaking about the principles of organization of work between the state minister and republican executive bodies, Ruben Vardanyan pointed out three: teamwork, transparency and professionalism.