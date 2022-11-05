Ruben Vardanyan appointed Artsakh Minister of State

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Ruben Vardanyan as a Minister of State.

With another decree Harutyunyan released Artak Beglaryan from the position of the Minister of State.

Artsakh President’s office reports that the Minister of State will coordinate the activities of the following ministers:

1) Minister of Healthcare

2) Minister of Justice

3) Minister of Foreign Affairs

4) Minister of Agriculture

5) Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports

6) Minister of Social Development and Migration

7) Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure

8) Minister of Municipal Engineering

9) Minister of Finance and Economy.

The Minister of State is also assigned the functions of coordinating the activities of the heads of the following state administration bodies of the Artsakh Republic:

• Head of the State Supervision Service,

• Chairman of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee,

• Chairman of the Committee on Material Damages,

• Chairman of the State Revenue Committee,

• Chairman of the Management Committee of State Inspectorates,

• Chairman of the Water Committee.