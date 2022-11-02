Pashinyan: We agree with Moscow’s proposal to postpone NK status issue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that at the trilateral meeting in Sochi, a step towards the implementation of the peace agenda was taken.

“It was a very useful and important meeting. Very important issues were raised. Ahead of the meeting, some discussions were held in Armenia whether we are following the most optimal version of the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that exists in the field. I think one of the most important nuances of the Sochi meeting was the answer to this question.

The Russian partners stated that the correct approach would be to postpone the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh indefinitely. This is based on the fact that at the moment there is objectively no possibility to find a mutually acceptable status. The policy pursued by the Armenian government is 100 percent consistent with this vision,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also informed that during the meeting the Armenian side proposed to extend the mandate of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The options are – for an indefinite period, for 20 years, for 15 years, for 5 years. The proposal was not accepted at this stage, but I must record that, in my opinion, the issue became an agenda item.

Obviously, the presence of peacekeepers is the most important factor in guaranteeing the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, until reliable mechanisms and guarantees for security and rights are created,” he said.