Alen Simonyan: “We offer Artsakh to independently engage in discussions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan does not think that the peace treaty to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan should mention that Artsakh will not be part of Azerbaijan.

He said this after the meeting with the delegation from Artsakh.

“I do not think such a mention should find place in it, because it can create a mirror-way demand and desire. Also, Armenia has never had a territorial claim to Azerbaijan. Emphasis on territories will probably make it impossible to sign the treaty,” the Armenian parliament speaker said.

“We offer Artsakh to be independently engaged in all discussions. Azerbaijan is in constant contact with the legal authorities of Artsakh, there are even cases where the authorities of Artsakh are more informed than we are, and this is natural. We will not leave our compatriots alone,” Simonyan said.

He said the peace treaty cannot be signed when the Azerbaijani armed units are on the territory of Armenia.

“Also, when signing a peace treaty, we should not have prisoners of war in Azerbaijan,” Alen Simonyan said.