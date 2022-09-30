Deployment of CSTO observers for the Karabakh conflict settlement discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that the possibility of using the observers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is being discussed.

TASS reports that he stated about it during the 18th session of the Council of Heads of the CIS member countries’ security and intelligence agencies.

“In order to create favorable conditions for the implementation of agreements between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, the possibility of using CSTO observers is currently being discussed, in particular, for the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, for the regulation of relations between Yerevan and Baku, including the signing of the relevant agreement,” Russian foreign minister said.

“I think that the support of the CIS would also be required,” Sergey Lavrov said.