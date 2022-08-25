Artsakh comments on the visit of Azerbaijanis to Sarsang reservoir

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Information Center informed that considering the situation created after the war of 2020, in order to manage water resources and ensure the safety of drinking and irrigation water supplied to the public, the representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan periodically meet.

The center issued the news release about it following the Azerbaijani media publications about the visit of the employees of the Azerbaijani "Amelioration and Water Management" Company to the Sarsang reservoir with the participation of representatives of the Artsakh Republic.

The center informed that the meeting was organized to discuss the issue of use of Sarsang waters on mutually beneficial terms. Ideas on the possible options for rational use of water were exchanged on the spot, taking into consideration the control of the Artsakh Republic over the Sarsang reservoir, and the control of Azerbaijan over the irrigation infrastructures.

“In the near future, discussions will continue and decisions will be made in the interests of the Artsakh Republic, based on the needs of both electricity generation and irrigation in the Sarsang region, as well as drinking and irrigation water needs in other parts of the Republic,” the news release reads.

The meetings take place with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers deployed in Artsakh.