Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation over Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation over Nagorno Karabakh during a telephone conversation today.

Kremlin press service reports that during the conversation initiated by the Armenian side, the parties reaffirmed the importance of the consistent implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 trilateral agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The news release says that the role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in ensuring stability in the region was emphasized.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin also touched upon some topical issues of strategic partnership between Russia and Armenia and further development of allied relations.