Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation over Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation over Nagorno Karabakh during a telephone conversation today.
Kremlin press service reports that during the conversation initiated by the Armenian side, the parties reaffirmed the importance of the consistent implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 trilateral agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The news release says that the role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in ensuring stability in the region was emphasized.
Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin also touched upon some topical issues of strategic partnership between Russia and Armenia and further development of allied relations.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.