Partial military mobilization declared in Artsakh - Mediamax.am

958 views

Partial military mobilization declared in Artsakh



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Partial military mobilization has been declared in Artsakh today.

The Chief Information Department of the Artsakh President’s Office informed that the corresponding decree has been signed by the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.--

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | August 3, 2022 18:09
Partial military mobilization declared in Artsakh

Nagorno Karabakh | August 3, 2022 18:03
“NATO fully supports current efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”

Nagorno Karabakh | August 3, 2022 15:59
Defense Army serviceman killed by Azerbaijani UAV
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022