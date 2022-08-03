Partial military mobilization declared in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Partial military mobilization has been declared in Artsakh today.
The Chief Information Department of the Artsakh President’s Office informed that the corresponding decree has been signed by the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.--
